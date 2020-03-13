19 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kerala, Italian national tests positive

Two new cases have tested positive for coronavirus in Thiruvananthapuram, while a third suspected case – also from the capital – has also been confirmed.

news Coronavirus

Two more people in Kerala have tested positive for coronavirus by Friday, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 22, out of which three had earlier recovered. This included a suspected case from Thiruvananthapuram, who had tested positive at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, has also been confirmed to be positive by the NIV lab in Alappuzha. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan gave the updates at a press conference on Friday.

The two new cases are in Thiruvananthapuram – one is an Italian who was staying at a resort in Varkala, the other is a man who had returned from the United Kingdom.

As of Friday evening, 5468 people are under observation across the state – out of which 5298 are home quarantined and the others are in hospitals. The number of samples sent for testing is 1715, out of which 1132 have come back negative.

Pinarayi Vijayan said that people coming from the coronavirus-affected countries and staying in resorts and home stays would be tested for coronavirus. They would be tested where they are staying and moved to hospitals only if they show symptoms of the disease. Those coming to the state from COVID-19 hit countries and showing symptoms on arrival would be taken to the concerned hospitals.

Everyone who reaches the state on flights shall be subjected to testing, it was decided at an earlier meeting with aviation authorities, the CM said.

The railway authorities have been asked to make announcements (about reporting for coronavirus testing) on railway stations and trains, Pinarayi Vijayan said. Required tests shall also be arranged for trains passing through boundary points. The help of the police would be needed for it. Regional health workers would also be involved.

All help would be provided to the Non Resident Indians who wish to come to home state, like the group in Italy, the CM promised. Several interferences have been made by the state government in this regard, he said. “It is understood that a plane would be sent by the Centre to bring them back, very happy to hear it. They are our brothers and sisters, they may have issues, but we should never take a stand that they should not come back. That’s very cruel,” he said.

He brushed off accusations that the controls imposed by the state would increase fear. “The situation demands that a person is under observation for 14 (or 28 days). There is no other way. The good part is it will not spread through air, but only through touch. One should not interact closely with the other,” the CM said. It is to avoid a person interacting closely with others and increasing the chances of the disease spreading that suspected cases are being isolated, he explained.