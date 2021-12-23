183 grams cocaine seized in Hyderabad, police say it's biggest ever haul in Telangana

The Cyberabad police said that three people were arrested in connection with the case.

The Cyberabad police in Hyderabad on Thursday, December 23, said that it recovered 183 grams of cocaine in the biggest ever haul of the narcotic substance in Telangana. Three people including a drug peddler were arrested in this connection, the police added. A police team on Wednesday, December 22, apprehended two persons (consumers) from a flat in Hyderabad along with two grams of cocaine and based on their information, the police took into custody the drug peddler, who is an Arabic tutor, from his house and seized 181 grams of cocaine and 44 ecstasy tablets, a press release stated.

In addition to this, three mobile phones were also seized. The value of the seized items is estimated at Rs 26.28 lakh, Cyberabad Police Commissioner M Stephen Raveendra said adding this is the biggest haul of cocaine till date in Telangana. The police said that the drug peddler told them that in view of New Yearâ€™s Eve, he procured a huge quantity of cocaine from the main organiser and drug supplier identified as Zude alias Chris, belonging to Nigeria and a resident of Goa, who is absconding. The accused further disclosed that he brought cocaine many times from Goa and sold it in Hyderabad, police said.

The Commissioner said that during 2021, till now, a total of 202 cases were registered by Cyberabad police and as many as 419 accused were arrested from whom ganja, hashish oil (weed oil), MDMA, opium, ecstasy pills and LSD papers were seized. Preventive Detention (PD) Act was invoked against 23 alleged drug offenders.

Police has stepped up its drive against ganja trade in Cyberabad Commissionerate limits and continuous raids are being conducted on a daily basis, Raveendra said. Bulk buyers, local retailers and drug transporters were on police radar in order to curb ganja peddling and usage, the senior police official added.