18-year-old Bengaluru teen dies of burn injuries, cops probe if it was murder

Shashank suffered 80% burn injuries, and his condition remained critical for a couple of days.

news Crime

Nearly a week after battling for life, 18-year-old Shashank succumbed to the burn injuries on Tuesday, July 19. The victim passed away at around 4.45 pm in Victoria Hospital. Shashank, a first-year engineering student from Bengaluru, had suffered 80% of burns after his relatives allegedly set him on fire over pursuing a relationship with his distant relative, against the wishes of the family. Though this was the dying statement that Shashank gave the police, preliminary investigation seems to suggest that there was no one around when he was immolated.

On July 15, when Shashank was returning home from college, a group of seven, including his uncle Manu allegedly abducted him and set him on fire near the Kaniminike toll gate in Kumbalgodu.

Shashank was shifted to Victoria hospital, where he remained critical. He was kept under observation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Shashank was allegedly threatened by the girlâ€™s family against continuing his romantic relationship. On July 11, the couple had met in Bengaluru at Shashankâ€™s residence, which the parents got to know. After assaulting Shashank, they forcefully took the girl away.

Following this, when Shashank was returning home from college on June 15, he was allegedly abducted and set on fire.

The accused behind the crime are still at large.

Speaking to TNM, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Magadi Division, UD Krishnakumar said that they have not found any incriminating evidence against the culprits. He said that the investigation is going on.