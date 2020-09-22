18-month-old girl sexually assaulted in Bengaluru, minor boy arrested

The boy is currently at the Madiwala Juvenile Justice Home.

A horrifying case of child sexual abuse has come to light in Bengaluru where a one-and-a-half-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a 15-year-old boy. The incident occurred within the Harohalli Police Station limits and the boy was arrested on Monday.

The girl's parents noticed a bleeding wound on her left eyebrow and took her to the Kaggalipura Government Hospital on the night of September 17. The girl allegedly told her mother that she was attacked while she was playing outside a temple, where her family resides. The girl's family work in the temple and live there, according to the Harohalli police.

On the evening of September 17, the 15-year-old boy allegedly lured the girl to an empty plot near the temple and allegedly sexually assaulted her. "The boy used to go to the temple regularly and when he went there on September 17, he lured the girl away on pretext of playing a game," the police said.

When the boy saw a neighbour passing by, the neighbour allegedly stopped him and questioned him about the incident. The boy allegedly told the neighbour that he was helping the child, who had fallen down while playing. She was taken home and her mother immediately rushed her to the hospital.

The child was first referred to Indira Gandhi hospital on the night of September 17. When she was taken there, the doctors at Indira Gandhi Hospital referred her to Vani Vilas Hospital, where she was taken at 1.40 am on September 18, doctors at Vani Vilas said. The gynecologist and pediatrician took the case history and upon examination, suspected sexual assault.

"It was after this that we did a medical exam and concluded sexual assault. The family was also informed. We informed the police that it was a medico-legal case," a doctor at Vani Vilas Hospital said.

The Harohalli Police took the mother's statement and also questioned the eyewitness. "The eyewitness said that he saw the boy assaulting the girl. But when he questioned the boy, he allegedly denied it. We took the boy into custody and the juvenile task force questioned him. He admitted to sexually assaulting her after we told him about the medical report," the Harohalli Police said.

An FIR has been registered under the POCSO Act at the Harohalli Police Station. The 15-year-old boy is currently at the Juvenile Justice Home in Madiwala. "There were evidentiary marks of sexual assault on the child. She was discharged from the hospital after treatment on Monday," the doctor treating the child said.