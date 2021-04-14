1.8 lakh new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours across India

This number is almost twice the highest single-day spike reported in 2020.

India reported 1.84 lakh new cases in one day, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, which is more than twice the highest 24-hour day spike recorded in 2020, which was around 97,000 cases. India, which is witnessing a second wave of COVID-19, saw a single day rise of 1,84,372 COVID-19 infections, taking the total number of cases recorded so far to 1,38,73,825. 1,027 new fatalities have pushed India's death toll to 1,72,085, the government said.

Currently, there are 13,65,704 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,23,36,036 people have recovered from disease so far, the Union Health Ministry also said.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra, which is reporting bulk of the new COVID-19 cases, imposed Section 144 of the CrPC prohibiting the assembly of more than five people in public, and ordered public places like schools, colleges, cinema halls, shopping malls and restaurants to close. The restrictions, which exclude essential services, will come into effect from 8 pm on April 14 and remain in force till 7 am on May 1, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said in his address via social media to people of the state. All essential services, including medical stores, hospitals, supply of medicines, among others will remain operational. The local transport will also function for those involved in essential services, he said.

Saloons, spas, schools, colleges, private coaching classes, beaches, clubs, swimming pools, gyms, drama theatres and cinema halls will remain close during the next 15 days, the chief minister said. Though roadside eateries are allowed to operate, buyers can not consume food on the street and only take away will be available, said Thackeray. He announced a package of Rs 5,476 crore for the poor whose earnings will be impacted.

Delhi on Tuesday also reported a high number of cases, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal telling the media that around 13,500 cases were reported over 24 hours.

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, the Union government has fast tracked approvals for all foreign-produced vaccines which have been approved for emergency use authorisation in other countries. The Health Ministry has invited vaccines like Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson to get a license in India. Russiaâ€™s Sputnik V vaccine was also approved by the Drugs Controller General of India, bringing India its third COVID-19 vaccine. Sputnik V will be imported into India through Hyderabad-based Dr Reddyâ€™s Laboratories.