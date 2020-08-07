174 wards in Bengaluru have more than 140 COVID-19 patients, more recoveries in south zone

The number of active containment zones declined by 267 on Thursday.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

The number of containment zones in Bengaluru declined by 267 on Thursday, with there being a total of 13,635 active containment zones in the city. Since the time the city started recording COVID-19 cases, a total of 26,339 containment zones have been identified till date, according to the bulletin released by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Thursday.

Bengaluru South has the highest number of active containment zones with 2,796, followed by Bengaluru East at 2,656, and Bengaluru West at 2,349. In all the number of containment zones that have returned to normal status in the city is 12,704.

The state capital saw 2,544 new cases on Thursday, with Bengaluru West accounting for 27% of cases, Bengaluru East 17%, Bommanahalli 17% and Bengaluru South 14%. RR Nagara has 8% of cases, Mahadevapura and Dasarahalli both had 6% and Yelahanka had 5%.

Bengaluru South had the most number of recoveries, followed by east and west.

Out of the 198 wards in Bengaluru, 174 have had over 140 cases.

On Thursday, 54 wards reported between 11-30 cases, 27 reported 9-10 cases, 29 reported 7-8 cases, 31 have 5-6 cases, 33 have 3-4 cases and 20 have 1-2 cases, leaving only four wards with no new cases on Thursday.

Karnataka on Thursday reported its biggest single-day spurt of 6,805 COVID-19 cases and 93 related fatalities, taking the infection count in the state to 1.58 lakh. The day also saw 5,602 patients getting discharged after recovery.

As of August 6 evening, 2,897 have died and 80,281 have been discharged, the health department said in its bulletin.

Fifteen out of 93 deaths reported on Thursday are from Bengaluru urban, followed by Dakshina Kannada 11, Dharwad and Davangere 8, Udupi (6), Ballari, Mysuru, Hassan and Kolar (4) and others.

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 67,425 infections, followed by Ballari 8,700 and Dakshina Kannada 6,710.

With inputs from PTI