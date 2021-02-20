17-year-old girl found stabbed to death in Kerala’s Idukki

The deceased has been identified as Reshma, a plus two student, who was last seen with her relative Anu.

A female student was found stabbed to death at Pallivasal near Munnar in Idukki district of Kerala. The deceased was identified as Reshma Rajesh, 17, daughter of Vanditharayil Rajesh, a resident of Powerhouse area near Munnar. Reshma was a plus two student at Bisonvalley government higher secondary school.

According to Vellathooval police, the father of the girl lodged a complaint before the station that the girl did not return home after school hours. Then the police began a probe and the auto rickshaw drivers said that a relative was present along with the girl. Based on the probe, police found the girl stabbed to death near the Pallivasal area around 9 pm on Friday.

"The post-mortem will be held at Kottayam medical college on Saturday. CCTV visuals showed that the girl was present with a relative Anu around 4.45 in the evening. The probe is going on to find the relative,” said a police official from Vellathooval police station.

"The reason for the death and other details will emerge only after the post-mortem,” said the official.

Meanwhile, the girl tested positive for coronavirus in an antigen test before the inquest.

The father of the girl said there were no family issues and that friends informed that the girl was present with the relative on Friday evening.

