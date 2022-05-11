17-year-old Class 12 Andhra student dies of cardiac arrest outside exam centre

The student, identified as Yekollu Venkata Sateesh, studied at the Sri Swarnandhra Bharati Junior College in Gudur.

A 17-year-old student who was on his way to write his Class 12 intermediate exam died of a cardiac arrest in Andhraâ€™s Tirupati on Tuesday, May 10. The student, identified as Yekollu Venkata Sateesh, studied at the Sri Swarnandhra Bharati Junior College in Gudur. He had appeared to write the English intermediate exam on Tuesday when he suddenly began to complain of chest pain outside the exam centre.

Sateesh had reached the exam centre and was going through the frisking process conducted by police officials as per their duties. He complained of chest pain to a police official, who made him sit down nearby. However, he also began to complain that he had difficulty in breathing, after which the official called an ambulance. But as the ambulance was still some distance away and Sateesh was in need of immediate treatment, the officials took him to the hospital in their vehicle. According to the police, Sateesh died on the way of a cardiac arrest.

Hailing from Kammavaripalli village, Sateesh was a student of a private college in Guduru. He has been travelling to the town from the village every day to appear in the ongoing annual examinations. According to witnesses, he suddenly started sweating and collapsed to the ground.

On receiving the information, his parents rushed to the hospital, and were inconsolable. The police have registered a case and have started a probe.

With IANS inputs