17 cars, SUVs to be discontinued in 2023 due to new emission norms: Full list

The new Real Driving Emission (RDE) norms are set to come into effect in India from April 2023.

news Automobiles

As many as 17 cars and SUVs (sports utility vehicles) are set to go off the roads from April 2023 as the new Real Driving Emission (RDE) norms come into effect in India. The new set of emission regulations will measure pollutants such as nitrogen oxide emitted from a car in real-world driving scenarios, taking into account the frequent changes in speed, according to a report in Moneycontrol. When the new norms come into effect, carmakers will have to upgrade their engines to reduce emissions. The engine updation process is likely to be expensive, especially for diesel vehicles and hence several cars and SUVs are likely to be discontinued in the Indian market, the report says.

RDE can be considered as phase 2 of BS6 emission norms which was implemented back in 2020. Under the new specifications, a vehicle needs to have an on-board self-diagnostic device that will monitor real-time driving emission levels, according to a report in Cartoq. The device will constantly monitor parts like catalytic converter and oxygen sensors to ensure that they are meeting the emission standards. Instead of a laboratory, the RDE test measures the pollutants such as Nitrogen Oxide emitted by a vehicle in real-time.

RDE norms will make it mandatory for vehicles to have an on-board self-diagnostic device to scan real-time driving emission levels, the Moneycontrol report says. The device will monitor critical parts such as catalytic converters and oxygen sensors for meeting emission standards. Carmakers will also have to upgrade the semiconductors of the vehicles to scan crankshaft positions, throttle, and engine temperature among others. The cars and SUVs will also have to be fitted with programmed fuel injectors to control the level of fuel burnt, the report adds.

The list of cars and SUVs that will be discontinued include five models of Honda viz. Honda Jazz, Honda WR-V, Honda Amaze Diesel, Honda 4th Gen City, Honda 5th Gen City Diesel, and three models of Mahindra viz. Mahindra Alturas G4, Mahindra Marazzo, and Mahindra KUV100.

Two models of Skoda â€” Skoda Superb and Skoda Octavia, and two models of Hyundai â€” i20 Diesel and Verna Diesel, will also go off the roads. The other models that will be discontinued include: Tata Altroz Diesel, Maruti Suzuki Alto 800, Renault Kwid 800, Nissan Kicks, and Toyota Innova Crystal Petrol.

Watch: Why China is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases