16-year-old found dead on railway tracks in Andhra, family alleges murder

The police have not made any arrests yet and the post mortem report is awaited.

news Crime

A 16-year-old girl was found dead on the railway tracks near Dharmapuram village of Vajrapukotturu mandal in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district on Sunday. There are allegations that the victim was sexually assaulted but this has not been confirmed by the police yet. The post mortem report is awaited.

The victim, a resident of Dharmapuram, was a first-year intermediate student at a college located in Palasa.

The police said that on Sunday at 2 am, the girl went out to use the washroom but did not return home. Her worried parents and family members launched a search but could not find her. Later, early in the morning, some local residents found her body on a railway track near Dharmapuram village. There were injury marks on her face and hands.

According to local media reports, the victim left her house with her boyfriend, who also is a minor. The boy studies in the same college and reportedly is her senior. Suspecting that the boy committed the crime, family members of the victim, thrashed the teenager and handed over him to police. However, police have not confirmed whether he is a suspect in the case.

Speaking to TNM, Palasa Circle Inspector C Venugopal said, “No arrests have been made so far. Some suspects have been interrogated. We are waiting for the post mortem report.”

Meanwhile, the victim’s family and relatives took out a rally in Palasa demanding justice for the victim. A campaign on social media, seeking justice for the minor, has also been initiated.

