16-year-old Dalit girl raped in Telangana during lockdown

The 24-year-old accused Mohammed Shakeel was arrested by the police, according to reports.

A 16-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped at Chaderghat in Hyderabad in Telangana. The 24-year-old accused has been identified as Mohammed Shakeel. The issue has become political in Telangana as the perpetrator has been accused of being an aide of AIMIM Malakpet MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala and several pictures of them together have surfaced online.

According to reports, the accused barged into the survivor's residence by scaling a wall at around 2 am when she was alone. The accused assaulted the girl, before she could call for help. Hearing the survivor's cries, her cousin rushed to help.

According to the Deccan Chronicle, the perpetrator had been harassing the girl in the name of love for quite some time. As the girl rejected his advances, the accused held a grudge and assaulted her.

Reportedly, when the survivor's cousin confronted the accused, he allegedly hurled casteist abuses at them and fled from the spot. According to police, the survivor belonged to the Madiga caste.

Later, the girl's relatives approached Chaderghat police station.

Based on their complaint, a case under sections 448 (house trespass), 376 (punishment for rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) along with sections 3 and 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and section 3 (2) (v) of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Prevention of Atrocities (PoA) Act was booked as per the FIR.

According to The Hindu, the 24-year-old accused was arrested by Chaderghat police.

The AIMIM has condemned the incident. Azampura corporator Shaik Mohiuddin demanded strict action against the accused, which was retweeted by the Malakpet MLA.

Meanwhile, controversial BJP MLA from Goshamahal, Raja Singh, who has demanded justice to the survivor, has disclosed her name, in violation of the Supreme Court judgement.

According to the apex court, “No person can print or publish in print, electronic, social media, etc. the name of the victim or even in a remote manner disclose any facts which can lead to the victim being identified and which should make her identity known to the public at large.”