16-year-old boy hacked to death in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta, two minors booked

The deceased Akhil S Kumar, was a class 10 student of St. George's Mount High School at Kaipattoor in Pathanamthitta.

news Crime

A 16-year-old boy in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta was hacked to death, allegedly by two of his teenaged friends, on Tuesday.

The deceased, Akhil S Kumar was a class 10 student of St. George's Mount High School at Kaipattoor in Pathanamthitta. According to reports, the murder was over a post in social media by the deceased boy, while police told TNM that it was a brawl over a phone.

The incident happened on Tuesday at a rubber plantation in Angadical of Kodumon taluk in Pathanamthitta district.

As per reports, Akhil who was in his home on Tuesday, was taken out by two of his friends, who studied with him till class nine, to the rubber plantation in the region. According to police, he was hacked and then buried in the plantation.

“The incident came to light when people in the area spotted the two boys walking from the plantation area.They looked suspicious and it was the people who informed the police that something untoward has happened. The body was then retrieved by the police and is being sent for postmortem,” an official of Kodumon police station told TNM.

The two accused have been charged under sections 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender).

Police have taken the accused into custody, but arrest is yet to be registered. “Since both the accused are minors, there are a few more procedures. They are being kept in an observation centre by the police. More reasons behind the crime are being investigated,” said the police official.

The mortal remains of the deceased will be handed over to the family members after the post-mortem at General Hospital in Adoor.

Read:

Kerala man arrested for sexually abusing his 6-year-old granddaughter

Small chores, exercises and family time: The 1-10 recipe for kids this lockdown

Watch: