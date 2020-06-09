153 healthcare professionals have tested positive for coronavirus so far in Telangana

None of the affected people are in a critical condition and they are all recovering, the Chief Minister's Office said.

This was stated by officials during a meeting convened by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to review the COVID-19 situation.

The government said that healthcare personnel across the world were getting affected while treating COVID-19 patients and this was not happening only in Telangana. It pointed out that 480 healthcare professionals in AIIMS Delhi have been infected.

Health department officials and experts reiterated to the Chief Minister that the government hospitals have the capacity to treat any number of COVID-19 patients and had the necessary infrastructure in place.

The CM clarified that every individual should be cautious and should not worry unnecessarily about coronavirus. He said there are no symptoms to many people who have COVID-19, but a small number those who are having other diseases are falling seriously ill. The government is taking all measures to contain the virus. Yet at the same time, people should follow personal hygiene and take necessary precautions. The CM declared that even if the coronavirus cases are large in number, the government is ready to offer the treatment. He said according to Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines, those patients who are in serious condition were treated in the hospitals, and asymptomatic patients are treated at home.

A press note from the Chief Minister's Office also sought to seemingly discredit media outlets who have been critical of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi's (TRS) handling of the pandemic.



Stating that "some individuals and media houses were running a false campaign creating confusion among people," the CMO press note said, adding that that officials "expressed a doubt that there may be some conspiracy behind this malicious propaganda."

"They clarified that in Gandhi Hospital, where there is a capacity to treat more than 2,000 patients, only 247 COVID patients are there. Some vested interests are spreading rumours that the Gandhi Hospital is overflowing with the COVID patients," the CMO note added.

The Telangana government has come under severe criticism from activists, journalists and the High Court for its lack of transperancy in how its handling the crisis as official communications from the state government share very little information.

Meanwhile, Telangana on Monday reported 92 COVID-19 positive cases, taking the state's tally to 3,742. With five more fatalities, the death toll rose to 142.

IANS inputs

