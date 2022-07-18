1500 students evacuated as Bengaluru school gets bomb threat, turns out to be hoax

The DCP West Bengaluru informed the media that after a thorough investigation, the bomb threat was deemed a hoax and that there were no traces of suspicious items.

The local police swung into action after a private school in South Bengaluru's RR Nagar received a bomb threat via email on Monday, July 18. As per reports, the bomb threat email was sent to the National Hill View Public School. Laxman B. Nimbargi, DCP West Bengaluru, informed the media that after a thorough investigation, the bomb threat was deemed a hoax and that there were no traces of suspicious items.

A bomb disposal team, a sniffer dog team, and jurisdiction police were called and rushed to the spot. The police evacuated over 1,500 students as a preventative measure. The students and staff members were moved safely to another part of the campus.

DK Shivakumar, Congress leader and chairman of the private school told ANI, "I received the information today morning and immediately contacted the police. The school premises have been vacated, I think it is a hoax call.”

Panicked parents flocked to the school to enquire about the safety of their children.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra told PTI, "The police are on their job and will trace the whereabouts of the person who sent the mail to the school."

Earlier this year, more than 14 international private schools in Bengaluru had received hoax bomb threats, and the Karnataka police labeled it as an act of cyber terrorism.

On further investigation, it was revealed that a minor hailing from Tamil Nadu was involved in the case.

The boy had created a bot software programme, which is software that executes automated, repetitive, and predefined tasks. He later sold the software to a foreign client for $200 in Bitcoin as payment.

When the authorities tracked the bomb threat emails to the 17-year-old boy's IP address, they discovered that he was from Salem, Tamil Nadu. The Bengaluru police discovered his IP address to be the source of the threat emails.