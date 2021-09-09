150 dogs found buried in Karnataka’s Shivamogga, police probe on

The locals who heard the constant barking of dogs reportedly became suspicious when suddenly the barking stopped.

In a shocking incident, some miscreants allegedly buried around 150 dogs alive in the Shivamogga district of Karnataka, police sources said on Wednesday. According to the FIR, the dogs were buried in a pit 15-20 feet deep. The incident occurred in Ranganathapura within the limits of Kambadaalalu-Hosur gram panchayat near Bhadravathi town. None of the dogs were found to be alive when the police reached the location.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the incident took place on September 4. The miscreants allegedly buried the dogs in the Tammadihalli forest area. The locals who heard the constant barking of dogs reportedly became suspicious when suddenly the barking stopped.

The locals reportedly informed animal rights activists but the incident came to light only when the activists visited the spot. The case has been taken up by the Bhadravathi Rural police station but the reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.

A preliminary inquiry suggested that the contractor, who had taken up the tender for neutering (a surgical procedure that renders dogs incapable of reproducing) canines committed this act to save money. Earlier, the dogs were picked up and left in distant isolated areas. This time the police suspect that they caught the dogs within the limits of Kambadaalalu-Hosur gram panchayat and buried them alive.

According to the FIR, the case has been registered under Section 11 (Treating animals cruelly) of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Section 429 (Mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc., of any value or any animal of the value of fifty rupees) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Earlier, 38 monkeys were found dead at a village in Karnataka's Hassan district. They were being shifted to a forest area in gunny bags when they suffocated to death in August. The Karnataka High Court took immediate notice of the incident and directed the state government to take action against the culprits. The police have arrested seven persons so far.