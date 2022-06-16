15 years of Sivaji: Rajinikanth and director Shankar reunite for a picture

AVM Productions, which bankrolled the film, has also been unveiling unseen images and videos from the sets of ‘Sivaji: The Boss’ to celebrate 15 years since its release.

The hit Tamil movie Sivaji: The Boss, starring Superstar Rajinikanth, celebrated 15 years since its release on Tuesday, June 14. Since then, the makers have been delighting fans with special pictures and clips from the sets of the film, which was released in 2007. AVM Productions, the production banner that bankrolled the film, has so far shared some exclusive videos and behind-the-scenes clips of Rajinikanth and the cast and crew of the film to mark the occasion.

Shankar Shanmugham, who directed Sivaji: The Boss, took to social media on Thursday, June 15, to share a picture of himself with Rajinikanth. He wrote, "Elated to have met our 'Sivaji the Boss' Rajinikanth sir himself on this very memorable day marking 15 years of 'Sivaji'. Your energy, affection and positive aura made my day!" Shankar's daughter Aditi Shankar, a doctor by profession who will also be making her debut as an actor in director Muthiah's upcoming film Viruman, also posted a picture of herself with the superstar clicked on the occasion. "15 years of 'Sivaji'! With the boss himself Rajinikanth sir," she wrote.

Sivaji had Rajinikanth playing an NRI who returns home to India with the dream of making education affordable. The star cast also included actors Shriya Saran,Vivek, Suman, Manivannan, Raghuvaran and others.

The behind-the-scenes photos and videos include clips from rehearsals such as videos of Rajinikanth practicing his dance moves for the folk number ‘Balleilakka’, and visuals of the actor waving and smiling at fans cheering for him. The production house had also asked users to share the experiences they had while watching Sivaji. Actor Sivakarthikeyan too took to social media to share his thoughts. “Watched Sivaji for more than 15 times in theatres.An amazing theatrical experience & one of thalaivar @rajinikanth 's best style, swag & mass.Thank you @shankarshanmugh sir & @avmproductions for this memorable film,” the tweet read. Rajinikanth also shared a voice message thanking the production house, makers of the film, cast and crew, and audiences.

(With IANS inputs)

