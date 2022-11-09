15 years of Polladhavan: Divya Spandana posts pics from celebration, asks for a sequel

‘Polladhavan’, starring Dhanush and Divya Spandana in the lead, was director Vetrimaaran’s debut in Tamil cinema.

Flix Kollywood

Actor and former MP Divya Spandana took to Twitter to celebrate 15 years of the Tamil movie Polladhavan, in which she co-starred with Dhanush. She shared pictures with Dhanush, the movie’s director Vetrimaaran, music composer GV Prakash, and producer S Kathiresan from an event to celebrate the success of the film. She added that she wished there was a sequel to the film.

Divya said that she was grateful for Polladhavan because she met her “longest standing friend” Dhanush, who has stood with her through “thick and thin”. The actor also mentioned that it was Dhanush who had suggested her for the film. “Vetri sir it was a pleasure, I learnt so much from you (sic),” the actor added in her tweet and credited GV Prakash for the movie’s background music.

Director Vetrimaaran made his debut in Tamil cinema with Polladhavan in 2007. Starring Dhanush and Divya in lead roles, the movie revolves around Prabhu (Dhanush) and the events that unfold after his bike, which he considers a lucky charm, is stolen by a man who is closely connected to a notorious don named Selvam (Kishore). Divya plays Prabhu’s love interest, Hema. GV Prakash composed music for the film, which also featured other notable actors including Bhanupriya, Santhanam, Karunas and Daniel Balaji.

Polladhavan 15 years to the date and thanks to the film I met my longest standing friend @dhanushkraja (he suggested me for the film) through thick & thin Vetri sir it was a pleasure, I learnt so much from you. @gvprakash best BGM ♥️♥️ look forward to Polladhavan 2 pic.twitter.com/VnVkvT8m0U November 8, 2022

The film won four Vijay Awards, including one for Best Actor and another one for Best Director. Vetrimaaran was also nominated for the Best Director Award in the 2008 South Filmfare awards.

Polladhavan was remade in several Indian languages. It was remade in Kannada as Punda and in Telugu as Kurradu. However, these remakes were not as successful as the original. The movie was also remade in Sinhalese as Pravegeya, in Bengali as Borbaad and Guns of Banaras in Hindi.

According to IMDB, the budget of Polladhavan was Rs 10 crore and the box-office collection was around Rs 17 crore.