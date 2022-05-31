15-year-old girl gangraped in Kerala’s Idukki, police take four into custody

The girl is the daughter of a migrant couple, and the crime took place in Pooppara near Santanpara in Idukki district on Sunday, May 29.

news Sexual Assault

A 15-year-old migrant girl was allegedly gang-raped by four local men in Pooppara near Santanpara in Kerala's Idukki district on Sunday, May 29. Santhanpara police took custody of four persons in connection with the incident.

According to Santhanpara police, the incident occurred on Sunday evening. The girl is the daughter of a migrant couple working at a private cardamom plantation in Santhanpara. The family is from West Bengal. She had come with her male friend to Poopara, a small town on the Kumily-Munnar route on Sunday evening. While they were inside a tea plantation, the four local youths noticed them and sexually abused the girl. The girl and her friend who is working in a cardamom plantation came to Poopara to visit the tea plantation.

They came to the town and bought liquor from a beverages shop and her friend consumed the liquor. While the duo was talking at the tea plantation, four men noticed them and attacked the male friend, and later allegedly sexually assaulted the girl.

Then the male friend screamed for help and the local residents rushed to the spot and provided assistance to them. The accused had fled when the local people reached the spot. Then the girl filed a complaint before Santhanpara police based on which an FIR (First Information Report) was registered.

Idukki Superintendent of Police, R Karuppaswami said that the rape was confirmed during medical examination of the girl. "Four persons were taken into custody in connection with the incident. The probe is going on and we have not yet recorded the arrest of anyone,” said the official.

The police have intensified search for two more accused who are believed to have fled to Tamil Nadu.

Idukki Child Protection Officer M G Geetha said that the district child protection unit officials will visit the house of the girl on Tuesday.