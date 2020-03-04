15-year-old Chennai boy loses vision in one eye allegedly after teacher hits him

Karthik’s Tamil teacher beat him in the class on February 5 following which he had been complaining of eye pain and headache.

news Crime

In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old boy in Chennai has lost vision in one eye, allegedly after his teacher hit him on the head in school. Karthik now awaits treatment in Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in the city for a surgery that may save his eyesight.

The incident took place a month ago, on February 5, in the Government Higher Secondary school, Medavakkam. According to Karthik’s mother Rekha, his teacher had allegedly beaten him with a ruler in the class, when he spoke back to her on some issue. Karthik who came back home from school that evening narrated the ordeal to his mother and has not gone to school since then.

“He has been complaining of headache and eye pain since that day and has not gone to school since February 5. His left eye started reddening and swelling and he started complaining that he is not able to see clearly. That was the point we took him to a doctor,” she said.

Karthik has reportedly lost vision in his left eye and is awaiting medical attention as on Wednesday. “We are still in the hospital and he is in pain. Doctors are taking forever to attend to us and hence it is causing inordinate delay in his treatment,” Rekha rued. She also said that they had submitted a written complaint in Pallikaranai police station but is yet to receive a copy of the FIR registered against the erring teacher.

“I want justice for my child. The authorities must do a fair inquiry and sack the teacher who rendered my son blind in one eye. That’s all I want,” she added.

Speaking to TNM, a policeman from Pallikaranai station said that an FIR is yet to be registered in the case. “The boy’s parents have not furnished all the details like phone number to register an FIR. We have just got a complaint. We are conducting an inquiry on the issue and will take action on it,” the policeman said.

The Chief Educational Officer (CEO) of Kancheepuram is yet to respond to TNM's queries on the issue. The story will be updated as and when we receive a response.