15 new coronavirus positive cases in Kerala, taking total to 67

All the new cases are foreign returnees, mostly from Dubai.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Fifteen more people have tested positive for the coronavirus disease COVID-19 in Kerala, said Health Minister KK Shailaja on Sunday. While all of them have come from abroad, most are from Dubai.

Two of these cases are natives of Ernakulam, two of Malappuram, two of Kozhikode, four of Kannur and five of Kasargod. All five cases of Kasargod and the four cases in Kannur are people who came from Dubai. The two in Malappuram are also from the Gulf, with one person coming from Abu Dhabi and the other coming to Kochi in a Sharjah flight. Out of the two cases in Ernakulam, one had come from Dubai and the other from the UK. The two from Kozhikode are reportedly a man who went for the Haj pilgrimage (presumably in Saudi Arabia) and a woman who came from Abu Dhabi.

This takes the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state to 67, out of which three had earlier recovered. As of now, all the 64 confirmed cases are being treated in hospitals across the state.

There are 59,295 people in the state under observation, out of which 58,981 are in home quarantine and the others are admitted in hospitals. At least 9776 people were taken off quarantine, after finishing the required isolation period and not showing symptoms.

Now a total of 10 districts in the state have reported positive COVID-10 cases.

Also, samples of 4035 showing symptoms of the disease have been sent for testing, out of which 2744 have come back negative, while the results of the remaining are awaited.

From Friday, Kerala has been seeing a steep hike in the number of COVID-19 cases. While 24 people were tested positive for coronavirus in just two days - March 20 and 21 - on Sunday the numbers have again shot up to 15 cases.

At present, with 19 cases, Kasaragod district has the highest number of COVID-19 positive patients in the state, followed by Ernakulam district with 12 people. The numbers increased in Kasargod after a man who returned from Dubai had failed to be in quarantine and came in touch with hundreds of people later tested positive.

Kasaragod district is already under lockdown in the state, and with more cases now being reported, the state government is likely to declare more stringent preventive measures in other districts also.

Minister Shailaja has requested that people should take extreme precaution and follow the instructions of the health department, to avoid spreading of the disease to more number of people.

The number of COVID-19 cases in various districts is as follows:

Thiruvananthapuram - 4

Pathanamthitta - 9

Kottayam - 2

Ernakulam - 12

Thrissur - 1

Malappuram - 4

Kannur - 10

Idukki - 1

Kasaragod - 19

Kozhikode - 2