15-day lockdown by traders in Telangana's Nalgonda town due to rising COVID-19 cases

While hospitals and medical stores would be functional throughout the day, grocery stores and vegetable stalls will be open only till 1 pm.

Traders in Nalgonda in Telangana have decided to go for a voluntary 15-day lockdown from July 30 in view of the rising cases of COVID-19 in the town. The decision for the lockdown was taken by the traders association after a meeting was held on July 27, said Nalgonda legislator K Bhupal Reddy.

“This is not a government imposed lockdown. The traders themselves came up with this plan to go for a voluntary lockdown,” Bhupal Reddy told TNM. As per the lockdown plan, all essential services like hospitals and medical stores would be functional throughout the day but grocery stores and vegetable stalls will be open only till 1 pm.

“We have been witnessing many cases in the past few days. So, the traders thought that unless we opt for a two-week lockdown, we cannot contain the spread of the disease,” Bhupal Reddy added.

The MLA said that there would be exemptions to the lockdown on the day of the Bakrid festival.

The lockdown would mostly affect areas under the jurisdiction of the Nalgonda municipality.

Nalgonda district has a total of 727 COVID-19 cases, among which 581 are active. In the past one week alone, Nalgonda registered a total of 248 cases including 51 new cases on Tuesday.

In Nalgonda, the government has listed Nalgonda District Hospital, Nagarjunasagar Area Hospital, Miryalaguda Area Hospital, the Community Health Centre at Devarakonda and the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Nakrekal as rapid antigen testing centres.

The MLA and District Medical Health Officer (DMHO) appealed to persons who are showing symptoms of the disease, to get tested immediately to contain the spread.

As per data provided by the government, in Nalgonda Government Hospital, all the 35 oxygen beds are occupied, and out of the 25 ICU (Intensive Care Unit) beds, 12 are vacant. Meanwhile, on Tuesday Telangana recorded 1,764 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths. The state presently has 14,663 active cases. The death toll stands at 492.