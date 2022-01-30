15 bridges sanctioned on Hyderabad’s Musi, Esa rivers to ease traffic

The new bridges have been sanctioned at a cost of Rs 545 crore.

A total of 15 new bridges are set to come up across the Musi river and its tributary Esa in Hyderabad to ease traffic. An amount of Rs 545 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of these bridges. A Government Order (GO) to this effect was issued on January 29, Saturday, by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department. The expenditure for the construction of the 15 bridges will be equally divided between Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) funds and through bank borrowing by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the order said.

The order stated that although there are several existing bridges across the Musi river, many of them were built years ago and the city had grown exponentially since then, on both sides of the river. “A situation has come wherein these bridges are not able to take the traffic load and there is a crying need to have more bridges and better connectivity across Musi for its entire stretch,” the order said. After a detailed traffic study to determine where additional bridges should be constructed, the 15 new bridges were worked out, it said.

The actual allocation of bridges to the executing agency will be worked out by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department. It was earlier reported that the bridges would be designed to represent the heritage of Hyderabad.

The new bridges will include an “iconic pedestrian bridge” at Afzalgunj, high level bridges at missing link corridor no. 99, Ibrahimbagh causeway, Moosarambagh, Chaderghat, between Sun City and Chintalmet Power Corridor, between Inner Ring Road and Kismatpur Road, between Manchirevula village and Narsingi, and between Pratapsingaram to Gowrelly. New bridges are set to come up parallel to the existing bridge at Attapur, and also connecting Uppal layout to the south bank of the Musi river, Hydershakote to Ramdevguda, apart from a new link road to Manchirevula bridge and a new bridge at Budvel IT Park.