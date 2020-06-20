With 14,516 new patients in 24 hours, COVID-19 cases in India cross 3.9 lakh

Over 2.13 lakh people have recovered from COVID-19 in India so far.

India has been grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic for over three months now. After around two months of lockdown, the country opening up in a phased manner from June 8 as people get used to the new normal. Some states are continuing to see a rise in coronavirus patients and continue to enforce restrictions.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of cases in India as of 9.30 am on June 20 stands at 3,95,048 with 14,516 cases in the past 24 hours. Of these, 1,68,269 patients are still under treatment.

A total of 2,13,831 patients have recovered. With 375 deaths in 24 hours, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 12,948, as per government data.

Here are the numbers as of 9.30 am on June 20:

â€” In Tamil Nadu, 54,449 people have tested coronavirus positive till date, of which 23,509 are under treatment. 28,641 people have recovered, and 666 people have died due to the disease. On June 19, 2,075 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has reported 8,281 coronavirus cases in total, and 2,943 people are under treatment. 5,210 patients have recovered, and the state has reported 124 deaths. A total of 337 new cases were reported in the state on June 19.

â€” Kerala has reported a total of 2,912 coronavirus positive patients, of which 1,380 are active. 1,511 people have recovered, and there have been 22 deaths. The state reported 118 new cases on June 19.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has reported 7,691 coronavirus cases, and 3,960 patients are still under treatment. 3,905 have recovered and 96 deaths have been reported. 465 new cases were reported on June 19.

â€” Telangana has reported 6,526 coronavirus cases till date, of which 2,976 people are still under treatment. 3,352 people have recovered and 198 have died. The state reported 499 new patients on June 19.

â€” Maharashtra has reported 1,24,331 cases, of which 55,665 are undergoing treatment. 62,773 patients have been discharged after recovery, and 5,893 succumbed to the disease. The state saw 3,827 new cases on June 19.

As testing increases and due to the influx of people from across India and countries, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is.