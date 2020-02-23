142 people under observation for coronavirus in Kerala: Health Minister

On Saturday, 579 were relieved from the quarantine at their homes.

Amid high alert against the coronavirus or COVID-19 across the country, Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Saturday said that 142 people under observation at homes and in hospitals across the state.

In a statement, she said that 137 are under quarantine in houses and five are isolated in hospitals.

Of the 142 people under observation, the highest number of people under quarantine is from Thrissur (31), followed by Thiruvananthapuram (28), Alappuzha (27) and Palakkad (11). The other districts, except Wayanad, have below 10 people under observation. No suspected case of COVID-19 has been reported from Wayanad.

On Saturday, out of 721 patients under observation at their residences, 579 were given the green signal to get back to their normal lives.

"Of the 441 samples that were sent for testing, the results of 436 samples have come negative and the results of the rest are awaited. The condition of those under observation in the hospitals is stable and there is no need to worry," said her statement.

"The three patients, who tested positive and now discharged after retests turned negative, continue to be under observation at their homes. However, those people who arrive from countries where coronavirus cases were very high, should continue to remain at their homes and should avoid interaction with the public," said the Minister.

In order to provide emotional support for those under quarantine in the state, the Kerala Health Department has deployed 215 healthcare workers. These healthcare workers have so far given 3,646 telephone counselling to the families of the coronavirus suspects.

The statement also said that training for school students in the state about the precautionary measures are underway, with the help of Parents Teachers Associations.

Kerala was the only state in the country to have reported positive cases of the disease. Three students, who returned from the Wuhan City of China, the epicentre of the outbreak, were tested positive. The students have now been tested negative and discharged from hospitals.

(With inputs from IANS)

