140 engineering students test positive for coronavirus in Karnataka's Mandya

The college in Mandya district has now declared a holiday for five days.

news COVID-19

As many as 140 engineering students have tested positive for the coronavirus in Mandya district of Karnataka on Tuesday, January 18. Following the development, PES Engineering College of Mandya, considered a reputed institute in the region, declared a holiday for five days. According to district authorities, tests have been conducted on more than 350 students after few of them developed minor symptoms. Among those who tested positive, 70 are isolated in hostel rooms and those who are at homes have been advised to remain under quarantine and consult doctors for treatment.

The development has caused worry among people of Mandya and the Health Department has initiated preventive measures to check the spread of coronavirus to the general population of the district. It has been decided to get the students who turned negative tested again after seven days.

Earlier, an alert was sounded in Mandya district when 84 devotees returning from Tamil Nadu after a pilgrimage to the Om Shakthi temple tested positive for the coronavirus in the first week of January. Thousands across the district make annual pilgrimage to Omshakthi temple in Tamil Nadu. As many of the devotees who came back from pilgrimage tested positive, the district authorities had gathered information and tracked about 3,600 devotees belonging to different villages of the district.

The number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 1,000 mark in the last week in Mandya and the district authorities have initiated tough measures to contain the disease.. Karnataka has logged 27,156 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, January 17, after the second weekend curfew. Also, 14 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the latest 24-hour period.

Officials said that total active cases in the state stood at 2.17 lakh. The positivity rate for the day stood at 12.45%. The cases came down to 15,947 in Bengaluru Urban district. The total positive cases in the city stood at 14,32,754. A total of 4,888 people have been discharged from hospital while five deaths were reported in Bengaluru, taking the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 16,458.

Apart from Bengaluru, Mysuru recorded the most number of cases (1,770) followed by Tumakuru (1,147), Hassan (1,050), Mandya (917) and Dharwad (784).