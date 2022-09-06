14-yr-old sexually assaulted, attacked with acid in Andhra Pradesh

Authorities said a case has been registered for attempt to rape and murder, and suspects are being interrogated.

news Crime

Trigger warning: Sexual violence

A man in Andhra Pradesh poured acid into the mouth of a minor girl and slit her throat after she resisted his attempt to sexually assault her. The incident occurred in the Nakkala Girijana Colony of Chemudugunta in Nellore district at night on Monday, September 5, when the 14-year-old girl, a class 9 student, was alone in her house. After the accused barged into the house, in an effort to save herself, the victim ran into the washroom and locked herself inside. The youth broke open the door and tried to sexually assault her. As she resisted his attempt, he attacked her with toilet cleaning acid, pouring it into her mouth and on her face. When she started screaming, the assailant slit her throat with a knife and escaped, police said.

The neighbours found the girl lying in a pool of blood, and alerted her parents, who had gone out for work. The victim was shifted to a hospital and her condition is stated to be critical. Nellore district Superintendent of Police Vijaya Rao told reporters that they have certain information, and that suspects will be taken into custody soon. According to IANS, the suspect is believed to be a relative of the victim. The girl is being treated at a branch of Apollo Hospitals in Nellore. The incident triggered public outrage. People demanded the harshest punishment for the culprit.

The state Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy visited the hospital, called on the victim's family members and enquired with doctors about her condition. The Minister told reporters that the police booked the accused for attempt to rape and murder. He said the case had been registered under non-bailable sections and that suspects were being interrogated. “Soon, police are expected to identify the culprit and take him into custody,” he said, and assured that all steps would be done to ensure completion of the probe in an expeditious manner to award the harshest punishment. According to the minister, doctors have said the girl is expected to be out of danger soon.