14 persons arrested in Chennai for gambling, Rs 1.10 lakh cash seized

The operation was carried out by Valasarawakkam Inspector of police who acted based on a tip-off.

Chennai police on Wednesday arrested 14 persons for indulging in gambling at a secluded area in Karambakkam, Porur. The police also seized Rs 1,10,380 in cash, 16 decks and tokens from them. The operation was carried out by Valasarawakkam Inspector of police who acted based on a tip-off.

Police have arrested Kannaiya (50) of Nesapakkam, Stane Lijose (52) of Paraniputhur, Siva (41) of Virugambakam, Murugan (46) of Virugambakam, Rajesh (56) of KK Nagar and nine others who were gambling with cash at a secluded lodge in Porur area in Chennai.

Special teams have been formed in the city to thwart illegal gambling, both online and offline, which has been on the rise recently. In August, 29 persons were arrested for gambling at a service apartment in RA Puram, and the police seized Rs 9.55 lakh cash and playing cards from the venue.

On October 18, a man from Puducherry died by suicide after having lost lakhs of money by playing online gambling games. He recorded an audio clip prior to his death urging people not to become addicted to online gambling. He had allegedly lost Rs 25 lakh after gambling from three IDs online.

Notably in July, actor Shaam and twelve others who were present at a gambling party at his house in Chennai’s Nungambakkam area, were detained and then let off. Police seized gambling tokens and cards from the premises. First Information Report (FIR) under Section 45 (Penalty for opening, etc., a common gaming-house), Section 46 (Penalty for being found gaming in a common gaming-house) of the City Police Act was filed against the group of people.

Earlier that same month, a 20-year-old college student from Chennai died by suicide allegedly after losing money by gambling online. Consequentially, Madras High Court called for regulation of online games and also told the Tamil Nadu government to pass a legislation regulating online gambling and issue licences to control the menace.