13-yr-old Chennai girl travelling in auto dies as fighting cows overturn vehicle

The accident took place when Ruth Sophia was travelling in the auto along with her parents from Tiruvallur to Chennai.

A teenage girl died in an auto accident in Chennai, after the vehicle overturned as two cows fighting on the road hit the vehicle. The accident took place on Tuesday, January 17, when the girl was travelling in the auto along with her parents. She was identified as C Ruth Sophia. While Ruth succumbed to her injuries, her parents also suffered injuries.

According to reports, Ruth, her father Charles (48) - who is an auto driver, was driving the vehicle, and her mother Mary Shyla (40), a domestic worker, were on the way to Chennai from Tiruvallurâ€™s Thiruvalangadu village. They were travelling on the Chennai-Thiruvallur High Road near Thozhur village, when two cows were fighting. Despite Charles waiting along the side of the road waiting for the cows to stop fighting, the cows hit the vehicle with so much force that the vehicle overturned.

Ruth, who was sitting on one side of the auto, sustained grievous injuries and the family was rushed to a private hospital, while Ruth was shifted to the Tiruvallur Government Hospital from there. However, she succumbed to her injuries. A case has been registered by the Avadri Traffic police and an investigation is underway.

According to a Times of India report, 17 accidents were caused by stray cattle in 2021 in Tiruvallur district alone and at least 10 accidents in 2022. The district administration and police last year had warned cattle owners that the Tamil Nadu Animals and Birds in Urban Areas (Control and Regulation) Act, 1997 will be slapped against cattle owners who are responsible for the cattle.