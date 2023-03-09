13-year-old Dalit girl student dies by suicide in Telangana govt residential school

Parents of thirteen-year-old girl Nikitha, hailing from a Dalit community, have accused the principal and staff of harassing the student.

news CRIME

A Class 7 student of the Government Social Welfare School in Nagakurnool district of Telangana died by suicide on Monday, March 6. The incident has sparked protests against the school and the parents of 13-year-old girl Nikitha, hailing from a Dalit community, have accused the principal and staff of harassing the student. Amrabad Police told TNM that a case has been registered as the death happened under suspicious circumstances.

According to media reports, the school management believes that Nikitha took the extreme step as she was upset over misunderstandings with her friends. However the parents and protestors are alleging that Nikitha was subjected to harassment by the principal and staff of the institution.

They have also alleged that the parents were informed about her death several hours later.

“Nikitha passed away at 2 pm on Monday, but the parents were informed around 7 pm. It was past midnight when the body was sent to post-mortem examination,” said Srinivaslu, Achampet Assembly constituency in-charge of Bahujan Samaj Party, told TNM. He also alleged that the police resorted to baton charging against protesters.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.