This 13-year-old from Bengaluru is India’s youngest World Transplant Games contestant

Varun Anand’s life took a 180 degree turn in 2019, when he was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease at the age of nine. Now, the 13-year-old from Bengaluru will soon be headed to Perth, Australia, where he will be competing in the World Transplant Games 2023. According to Organ Receiving and Giving Awareness Network (ORGAN) India, which is an initiative by Parashar Foundation, Varun will be the youngest Indian player to do so. He is competing in the racquet sports category.

The World Transplant Games is an international sporting event that brings together transplant recipients and donors from around the world to compete in a range of sports. The games aim to raise awareness about the importance of organ donation and transplantation, as well as to celebrate the achievements of transplant recipients. ORGAN India has become a member organisation at the World Transplant Games Federation and is the team manager and one of the main sponsors for the Indian athletes going to participate in the upcoming games.

Varun’s journey was possible thanks to his mother, Deepa, who donated one of her kidneys to her son. “There was no time to think, I did it instinctively,” Deepa said. “We were in Chennai, attending a family function, when Varun suddenly fainted. We did not think much of it and thought he was just exhausted. However, when we returned to Bengaluru, Varun began complaining of intense stomach pain and we rushed him to a hospital. After two days of waiting and a lot of anxiety, the doctors informed us that Varun was diagnosed with CKD,” she recalled. Deepa will also be participating in the games in the donor’s category.



From left to right: Deepa, Varun, Vaibhav, Anand

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a condition in which the kidneys are permanently damaged and are unable to function properly for more than three months. CKD can result from a variety of conditions, such as congenital abnormalities, urinary tract infections, and inherited disorders in children, while diabetes and high blood pressure are a common cause in adults. The symptoms of CKD in children may not be noticeable until the disease has progressed to advanced stages. Early diagnosis and treatment can help reverse and prevent further kidney damage and improve long-term outcomes for affected children.

“When Varun was diagnosed, he was already at stage five. There is room for recovery if he would have been at stage two at most. The only option we had now was a kidney transplant. Deepa stepped in immediately, underwent multiple tests, and fortunately her kidney matched,” said Varun’s father, Anand Anantharaman. He added that Varun’s interest in sports as well as music began at a very young age and he is also a skilled piano player.

While the surgery went smoothly, the journey after was far from easy for the family. After the surgery, Varun was diagnosed with NODAT (New Onset Diabetes After Transplant) and had to be put on a limited diet. To add to that, while the mother and son were still recovering, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Since Varun had been on immune suppressing medications, to allow his body to adjust to the new kidney, he had to be isolated in a room till his parents recovered after they contacted COVID-19 virus.

“During the pandemic, my son had to be all alone for 30-35 days since our entire family except for Varun had been diagnosed with COVID. It shocks me to this day, how much resilience and strength a barely 10-year-old boy showed during that time. He was very mindful of all his medications, took them on time, and even adhered to his diet through meals that were being provided by our neighbours to him from a balcony,” Anand said. “During this entire journey, his doctor Saumil Gaur and his school, BVM Global School, have been incredibly helpful. Even though some training camps for the World Transplant Games fell during our son’s exams, the school had made adjustments to accommodate him.”

Two years after the surgery, in 2022, Varun turned to sports to help him with his physical wellness and stamina. He began by running and climbing stairs, at one point Varun began climbing up to 50 floors in a day. Soon after that, he took to racquet sports and began practising with his father, who soon realised Varun’s potential and enrolled him for professional training.

“I’m very excited to be taking part in the games. When I underwent the surgery I was very concerned about my future ahead and what my life would be like, but now I’m very grateful for everything that happened. I want to tell everyone that no matter how difficult the situation you are in, you should never stop believing in yourself,” said Varun.