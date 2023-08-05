13 villas in Bengaluru Rainbow Drive face demolition due to encroachments

Rainbow Drive, an upscale gated community off Sarjapur Road, was affected by flooding in Bengaluru following heavy rainfall in the monsoon season in 2022.

news Court

Thirteen villas in Rainbow Drive Layout, an upscale gated community off Sarjapur Road, could face demolition after the Karnataka High Court ordered the BBMP and revenue officials to take action against encroachments. The order was passed on July 27 after hearing a petition filed by residents who objected to the BBMP's action of constructing a drain in the area.

The court order stated that since the BBMP had found encroachments in stormwater drains in a report, it can now take action on it. "The apprehension of the petitioners herein was

that without affording an opportunity of hearing, the officers of the respondent-authorities may proceed to demolish their buildings. However, now that the course of the storm water drain has been identified by the revenue authorities and the officer of the BBMP, they are to take action in consonance with the revenue authorities," the court order stated.

The High Court had earlier directed the state government to contact a survey of the rajakaluve after issuing notices to residents. The Assistant Director of Land Record (ADLR) conducted the survey and submitted in his reports about storm-water drain encroachments.

The court order further stated that action will be taken only based on the report and will not affect other residences or properties in the area. A copy of the report mentions a slew of houses in the area have been constructed on a SWD.

Spread out over 36 acres, Rainbow Drive layout has around 400 plots, primarily owned by IT industry workers. Following heavy rainfall during the monsoon season in 2022, residents of the villas had to use tractors and rescue boats to reach safety.



