13 students test positive for coronavirus in govt-run hostel in Karnataka's Hassan

The Morarji Desai hostel in Guramaranahalli village in Hassan and Chamarajanagar Medical Sciences Institute have been sealed off by authorities.

The district administrations of Hassan and Chamrajanagar in Karnataka are on high alert after 13 students of a government-run residential hostel in Hassan and seven medical college students, including an internee, tested positive for the coronavirus, Health Department officials said on Tuesday, November 30. Following the detection of positive cases at the Morarji Desai hostel of Guramaranahalli village in Channarayapatna taluk of Hassan and Chamarajanagar Medical Sciences Institute have been sealed off by the authorities.

All infected students of the hostel have been shifted to a Covid Care Centre. All are asymptomatic and recovering well according to the Health Department. It has been decided to conduct tests on primary contacts of the infected students. The infections were found in the routine RT-PCR tests conducted by the Health Department for every 15 days. The hostel students affected with COVID-19 are studying in Class 6 to 10. All of them have been isolated and are being treated.

COVID-19 tests were also conducted on 325 students of the Chamarajanagar Medical Sciences Institute in which seven tested positive. About 500 primary contacts of the students and staff were tested and their results were negative. The tests were conducted on another 150 students and their test results are awaited.

The district administrations have initiated strict monitoring of the situation and are trying to contain the infection within the clusters. They said that the infectious disease has not spread to residential localities.

Recently, More than 280 persons were tested positive for the coronavirus in Dharwad's SDM Medical College. Infections were also reported from Bengaluru International Boarding school. However, the authorities said that they have managed to contain the situation.

