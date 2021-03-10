13 people, including two councillors, booked for Bhainsa violence

A communal clash had broken out on Sunday evening between two religious groups in Bhainsa town in Telangana’s Nirmal district.

news Crime

Two days after the communal violence in Telangana’s Bhainsa, a total of 15 cases have been registered in connection with the clash and 13 people, including two sitting councillors who police say actively participated in violence, have been arrested, Nirmal district Superintendent of Police Vishnu Warrier told TNM on Wednesday. While one of the councillors belongs to the AIADMK, the other one is independent.

“The two councillors gathered people and actively participated in the violence,” the SP said.

A communal clash had broken out on Sunday evening between two religious groups in Bhainsa that resulted in two houses and nine vehicles being set on fire. Six persons, including some journalists and three policemen, were injured in the stone-pelting. The police later said that the violence broke out after an argument over a bike accident between two individuals, which later escalated to a fight between two religious groups, and spread to the entire town.

SP Vishnu Warrier told TNM that 22 more persons are in their custody, who will be remanded shortly. “We are collecting evidence from various sources. The exercise of apprehending and arresting people is going on. A total of 450 police personnel are stationed in the area. The situation is under control,” the SP said.

The police have imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in Bhainsa to prevent further rioting. Among the 450 police personnel are 50 high-ranking officers from neighbouring districts who have been deployed in Nirmal. Picketing points have also been arranged to prevent unlawful gathering. Internet services in the district also have been suspended.

The SP told TNM that they will make a decision regarding internet service being resumed following a meeting on Wednesday evening after assessing the situation.

Meanwhile, alleging that the Hindus were victims of the violence in Bhainsa, several leaders of the BJP attempted to visit Bhainsa but were stopped by the police. BJP MPs Soyam Bapu Rao and Dharmapuri Arvind were detained by police on Tuesday. While Arvind was placed under house arrest, Bapu Rao, who was on his way to Nirmal, was detained at Balkonda.

With regard to the violence, Minister of State for Home Affairs Kishan Reddy has written to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the violence.

“Communal riots have been occurring in Bhainsa for the last 30-40 years now. It again took place three days ago. There are anti-social elements behind these riots, that are disturbing communal harmony. It appears as though the riots are part of a larger conspiracy to attack the common people,” Kishan Reddy said.