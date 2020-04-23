13 out of 27 new coronavirus cases in Telangana are in Hyderabad: Minister Eatela

Telangana has 970 COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, and has reported 25 deaths.

Telangana State Health Minister Eatela Rajender on Thursday said that Suryapet, Jogulamba Gadwala and Vikarabad districts which saw a spike in COVID19 cases recently are being contained from further spread.

Speaking to the media, the Health Minister stated that there were as many as 27 cases reported in the last 24 hours. According to him, 13 cases were from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits and 10 from Jogulamba Gadwal district, while four cases from Janagama, KomuramBheem- Asifabad, Medchal and Rangareddy districts.

With this the state total number of cases has shot up to 970 with as many as 25 deaths,while discharges are at 262. Eatela said the state has 693 active cases and except seven patients, all are recovering well without any serious issues. As many as 1540 tests are being conducted every day, he said.

The Minister also said that the state is performing better in terms of doubling and recovery rate and the death rate is also good compared to the national average. According to him Telanganaâ€™s cases are doubling at 12.5% while national average is 7.5% and the recovery rate is 22% while the national average is 19.9%. The death rate is at 2.6% in Telangana while the national average is 3.18%, said the state Health Minister.

â€œWe entrusted and directed the doctors at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad to explore all the measures to reduce the death rate. We have assured that we will provide any sort of treatment and equipment to save lives," Eatela said.

The Minister announced that the State has stock of over 4 lakh Personnel Protection Equipment (PPE) and 4.5 lakh N95 masks. "We have asked the officials to take all the precautionary steps for the safety of the health workers, doctors and ground level staff."

Eatela stated that the permanent facilities are being arranged at Gachibowli hospital and it will be used once the Gandhi Hospital is filled to capacity.

The Minister said, "On the whole, cases in the state are declining to some extent in containment zones, we consider this as a good sign. We wish there will be a further decline in the cases given the containment measures."

He has also stated that the concerns of Thalassemia patients and pregnant women are being addressed firmly across the state, while informing that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) has directed officials to ensure agricultural activities are done without any hassles in rural areas.