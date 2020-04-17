13 nurses in Visakhapatnam test negative for coronavirus after complaining of fever

Around 100 nurses of King George Hospital were deputed at the Vishaka Institute of Medical Sciences in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

news Coronavirus

As many as 13 nurses from King George Hospital in Vishakapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, who were deputed at the Vishaka Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS), tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 on Friday. They were tested after they complained of fever.

Although they have been tested negative, the KGH authorities have directed the nursing staff to either take leave or quarantine themselves as per the standard COVID-19 protocol.

Around 100 nursing staff were deputed at VIMS in the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases in the state. As many as 25 staff members among them attended to COVID-19 positive patients for a week.

On Wednesday, 13 of the 25 nurses approached the KGH authorities complaining of fever and uneasiness, following which, the KGH Superintendent collected their samples for testing on Thursday. The samples were tested at the Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases (GHCCD).

Speaking to TNM, King George Hospital Superintendent Dr G Arjuna said, "The 13 nurses tested negative for coronavirus. However, we have directed them to be in isolation at their homes, or if they want, they will be quarantined at the KGH hospital," he said, adding, “While seven nurses are already in isolation, the others are off from the duty until their quarantine period is completed.”

Dr Arjuna added that they have referred the nurses to the Nursing Superintendent, who will give them psychological counselling.

He also stated that as per the guidelines from the government, medical staff who have attended to the COVID-19 patients will be quarantined for 14 days depending on their symptoms.

As on Friday, Vishakapatnam recorded as many as 20 COVID-19 positive cases and 10 of them have been discharged after recovery. Andhra Pradesh has recorded a total of 572 cases so far.