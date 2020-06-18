With 12,881 new COVID-19 patients in 24 hours, India crosses 3.6 lakh cases

With 334 deaths in 24 hours, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 12,237, as per government data.



India is attempting to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus and is currently under an extended lockdown, as some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. New lockdown guidelines are in place and India will see a phased exit from lockdown from June 8.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of cases in India as of 9.30 am on June 18 stands at 3,66,946 with 12,881 cases in the past 24 hours.

A total of 1,94,325 patients have recovered. With 334 deaths in 24 hours, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 12,237, as per government data.

Here are the numbers as of 9.30 am on June 18:

â€” In Tamil Nadu, 50,193 people have tested coronavirus positive till date, of which 21,990 are under treatment. 27,624 people have recovered, and 576 people have died due to the disease. On June 17, 2,094 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has reported 7,734 coronavirus cases in total, and 2,824 people are under treatment. 4,456 patients have recovered, and the state has reported 102 deaths. A total of 204 new cases were reported in the state on June 17.

â€” Kerala has reported a total of 2,771 coronavirus positive patients, of which 1,336 are active. 1,414 people have recovered, and there have been 21 deaths. The state reported 75 new cases on June 17.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has reported 7,071 coronavirus cases, and 3,340 patients are still under treatment. 3,641 have recovered and 90 deaths have been reported. 351 new cases were reported on June 17.

â€” Telangana has reported 5,406 coronavirus cases till date, of which 2,412 people are still under treatment. 3,071 people have recovered and 192 have died. The state reported 267 new patients on June 17.

â€” Maharashtra has reported 1,16,752 cases, of which 51,935 are undergoing treatment. 57,851 patients have been discharged after recovery, and 5,651 succumbed to the disease. The state saw 3,307 new cases on June 17.

As testing increases and due to the influx of people from across India and countries, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is.