1,267 containment zones in Bengaluru are apartment complexes

Of the patients who tested positive on Monday, the highest were between the ages of 30 and 39.

A total of 12,325 active containment zones were reported by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Monday. This has come down from 12,459 reported on Sunday. With this, there are a total of 16,005 containment zones in BBMP, of which the most number of containment zones are in Bengaluru South.

Bengaluru South has 3,935 active containment zones, followed by Bengaluru East at 2,256, Bengaluru West at 1,770 and Bommanahalli at 1,548. RR Nagar has 1,124 active containment zones, followed by Mahadevapura at 937, Yelahanka at 437 and Dasarahalli at 318.

Of the total containment zones, 1,267 are apartment complexes â€” where the floor which has the residence of COVID-19 positive person, and an immediate floor above and below respectively is the containment zone.

13,276 of the total containment zones are streets where a case has been found.

On Monday, 1,470 new cases were reported in BBMP limits. Most of the new cases were patients between the ages of 30 and 39 (217 men and 87 women) and 40-49 (201 men and 95 women). The 30-39 bracket also saw the most number of recoveries at 109 men and 71 women out of a total of 784 recoveries.

The most number of positive cases on Monday were reported from Bengaluru South, followed by Bengaluru East, Bengaluru West, Bommanahalli, Mahadevpura, RR Nagar, Yelahanka and Dasarahalli.



Map showing the spread of active cases since the beginning in BBMP

COVID-19 cases in Karnataka breached the one lakh mark on Monday, as the state reported the biggest single-day spike of 5,324 new infections and 75 fatalities, taking the death toll to 1,953.The day also saw 1,847 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of 5,324 fresh cases reported on Monday, 1,470 were from Bengaluru urban alone. Twenty six out of 75 deaths reported were from Bengaluru Urban.

Bengaluru urban district topped the list of cases with a total of 46,923 infections and a total of 12,189 discharges.