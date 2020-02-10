12-yr-old boy electrocuted while playing cricket in Hyderabad

The boy, a Class 6 student, was playing cricket with his friends near the Film Nagar Cultural Center (FNCC) when the incident took place.

news Death

A 12-year-old boy lost his life in Filmnagar in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills area on Sunday morning as he came in contact with a live wire and was electrocuted.

The boy, identified as Akhil, a Class 6 student, was playing cricket with his friends near the Film Nagar Cultural Center (FNCC) when the incident took place.

As the children were playing, the ball was hit into the FNCC's premises. Akhil attempted to scale a wall and enter the premises to recover the ball. While returning, the police said that he came in contact with a live wire.

According to media reports, a staff member of the FNCC saw smoke emanating from the wire and the boy stuck to it. The power was immediately turned off and the police were called but Akhil did not survive.

Police rushed him to the state-run Osmania General Hospital (OGH) where doctors declared him dead. A case under Section 174 of CrPC (Suspicious death) was registered by the Banjara Hills police station and a post-mortem examination was conducted. Following this, the body was handed over to the family, the police said.

Officials of the electricity department later sealed the area where the incident took place and are looking into the reasons behind the mishap.

The incident comes exactly one year after a 6-year-old boy died in a posh residential colony in Hyderabad's Narsingi area after he was electrocuted on coming in contact with a lamp post.

CCTV footage of the gated community had showed the child playfully grabbing the post and swinging around only to receive a massive shock.

At the time, a case had been registered against the builder INCOR Developers, the residential welfare association of PBEL City and the firm in charge of maintaining the amenities in the community.

