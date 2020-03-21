12 new cases of coronavirus in Kerala, all Gulf returnees

Twelve more people in Kerala have been found to be positive for the coronavirus disease COVID-19. All of them have either come from Gulf countries, or else are relatives of those who came from abroad, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Six of the new cases are in Kasargod, where a man who had come from Dubai earlier this month was found to have travelled a lot during the time he was supposed to be in home quarantine.

Three of the others are in Ernakulam, and three more in Kannur. Among the Kasaragod patients, five persons have been admitted to the Government General Hospital in the district and one to the Ernakulam Medical College hospital.

This takes the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state to 52, including the three from Wuhan who had earlier recovered and the three-year-old child from Italy who has begun to recover.

There are now more than 53,000 people in observation in the state. This includes the 52785 persons in home and 228 others in hospitals. Seventy persons have been admitted today. At least 3716 samples were sent for testing today, out of which 2566 have come back negative.

Places of worship cooperate with the government

The Chief Minister pointed out that various places of worship have been cooperating with the government instructions to follow restrictions. He read out circulars issued by various religious centres on putting restrictions on prayer rituals and celebrations at the places of worship. Prayers are to be instead observed at home. The CM mentioned several churches, mosques, temples which have been following this. This included the Sabarimala festival which would be reduced to rituals only. No devotees would be allowed into the temple while the rituals will still be performed.

Interventions made by religious leaders to work with the government on containing the spread are making effect, he said.

Action to be taken against those failing to follow instructions

While this happens on one side, there are still those who give little importance to all these precautions, Pinarayi said. In some places of worship, thousands of people have gathered. In some others group prayers and festival-like crowds have come. The CM has requested to please avoid all this. If this is not followed, the government will be forced to take strict actions including prohibitory orders. This is for the safety of the society. District administration would give messages regarding this to everyone.

"We have experienced a big problem because of one person who didn't follow instructions in Kasargod. The virus-infected had travelled a lot and taken part in several functions. With the information collected from co-travellers and CCTV visuals, it's been possible to create his route map. He has been given counselling but there is still lack of clarity in the information he offers and more investigation is needed," the CM said. Such people are cheating the society, he said.

Justifying those people who create problems for the society should not be done, he warned the media. "We have taken precautions and started awareness programmes even as coronavirus first came from Wuhan. It is later that it spread to Italy," the CM said.

Even on the last day, 627 people had died in Italy, which is even more than the numbers in China, the CM said.

"Taking into consideration all this, we have taken severe precautions against COVID-19. Even during all this, some people behave like none of this would affect us. It is for you too that we are taking these precautions," he said.

People should avoid gatherings. Those who fail to follow this will face action from the police. SPs (Superintendent of police) would be in charge of this.

Health workers, government systems that support them, social workers, everyone is trying to overcome a crisis. No one should bring obstacles to all their work, the CM said.

Special attention should be given for those under observation. Some houses may have more number of people. People from such houses who need to be in quarantine can make use of government centres for isolation.

No stopping goods vehicles between Tamil Nadu and Kerala

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's office has said that no goods vehicles would be stopped between borders, the CM assured. But some buses were reported to have been stopped. There is concern, he said. State government will ensure there is no bad experience.

"Long trips in buses should also be avoided. Travelling within the district or between neighbouring districts needn't be stopped but long trips (say from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram) can create a problem," he said.

The CM narrated an incident about a person who came to Bengaluru and was sealed on the hand that he needed home quarantine. "He came to Nedumbassery airport and took a taxi. On reaching Angamaly he took a bus. Co passengers saw the seal and forced him off the bus and he is in hospital. There are such people who don't follow instructions among us, forgetting public safety. It's been decided to take strict actions against those who fail declaration."

There is no need to believe rumours that all shops will be closed and no items would be available for purchase, Pinarayi Vijayan said. Even in Kasargod where strict precautions have been put in place, shops are open between 11 am and 5 pm. There is no need for unnecessary panic and buying too many things, the CM said. A meeting of the Vyapari Vyavaysaya Association has been called for Monday. Home delivery would be more strengthened, he added.

Arrangements would also be made to reduce the rush at the bank, the CM said.