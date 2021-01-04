12 kilometres of cycling routes approved for Mangaluru city

The identified routes pass from the riverfront in Bolara to mini Vidhana Soudha in Hampankatta and Town Hall to TMA Pai Hall.

news Transport

The council of Mangaluru City Corporation has sanctioned Mangaluru Smart City Limited’s (MSCL) proposal to construct 12 kilometres of cycling routes in the city. The 8.16 crore-project will be funded by the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) which comes under the Urban Development Department.

According to the Smart City officials, out of the 12 kilometres of cycling routes that have been identified, 3.5 kilometres will be built on main roads and the rest will pass through smaller lanes. The project will be taken up as two packages. The first package of Rs 2.72 crore is intended to build a four-kilometre cycling route from the riverfront in Bolara to mini Vidhana Soudha in Hampankatta. The second package of Rs 3.27 crore comprises building an eight-kilometre long cycling route from the Town Hall to TMA Pai Hall.

The proposal was a result of several cycling clubs’ call for a space for safe cycling. MSCL made this proposal after receiving feedback from “cycle for commute” survey, Akshy Sridhar, MSCL in-charge managing director, told The Hindu. He added that MSCL aims to promote cycling and walking, and to lessen carbon footprint with the project.

The project would mainly include the task of upgrading roads to make it fit for cycle riding. The detailed project report (DPR) submitted to the Smart City includes costs of leveling uneven roads, laying interlocks, fitting saucer drains to eliminate water logging, placing display boards, among others. The DPR has also considered costs of repair of bridges, widening of private land and reconstructing compound walls of private properties.

In addition to this plan, the government is looking to construct cycling routes in the smart cities of Bengaluru, Khalaburgai, Mysuru, Shivamogga and others, the report said.