12 Hyderabad school kids injured after slipping on a moving escalator

The students, who were at a multiplex to watch the 1982 film ‘Gandhi’, were shifted to Apollo Hospitals where authorities said they were all safe.

news Accident

Twelve school students in Hyderabad who were at a multiplex in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills for a screening of the 1982 film Gandhi were injured after a mishap while using the escalator. The students, who were reportedly from Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan school, were admitted to a branch of Apollo Hospitals and were safe, authorities said. The students were at RK Cineplex in Banjara Hills to watch Richard Attenborough’s Gandhi, which is being screened by the Telangana government at several movie theatres as part of the statewide celebrations to mark 75 years of India’s independence. The students were reportedly injured after falling off a moving escalator.

Soon after news of the mishap surfaced, the vice principal of the school S Venkatalakshmi in a message informed parents of students in Classes 6 to 12 who had gone to the multiplex to see the film that they were all safe. “Ten students had minor injuries and are totally safe. Parents of injured students are informed,” she said in the message, asking parents not to panic.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi visited the students who were being treated at Apollo Hospitals and said that they were doing well. While eight students were discharged, four students were admitted to the hospital, the Mayor shared in a tweet on Thursday afternoon.

“Visited students getting treated at Apollo hospitals due to an unfortunate mishap during their visit to RK Cinemax in Banjarahills. They are doing well now. Discussed with principal & parents of the injured. All of them are safe. 8 childrens got discharged & 4 admitted,” her tweet said.

As part of the two-week-long Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu or diamond jubilee celebrations of Independence Day organised by the state government, screenings of Richard Attenborough's film Gandhi were organised for school children at 563 movie theatres. The state government has also distributed 1.2 crore national flags across the state through door-to-door distribution, organised a mass national anthem singing programme on August 16, and conducted freedom runs. The closing function of the Vajrotsavalu will be held at the LB Stadium in Hyderabad on August 22, and CM KCR will deliver the keynote address at the event.