With 11,458 new patients in 24 hours, India crosses 3.08 lakh COVID-19 cases

India has crossed the United Kingdom to record the fourth highest number of cases in the world.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

India is attempting to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus and is currently under an extended lockdown, as some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. New lockdown guidelines are in place and India will see a phased exit from lockdown from June 8.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of cases in India as of 9 am on June 13 stands at 3,08,993, with 11,458 cases in 24 hours. India crossed the United Kingdom on Friday to record the fourth highest number of cases in the world.

A total of 1,54,330 patients have recovered. With 386 deaths in 24 hours, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 8,884, as per government data.

Here are the numbers as of 9 am on June 13:

â€” Tamil Nadu has 40,698 cases. 22,047 people have recovered, and 367 people have died due to the disease. On June 12, 1,933 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 6,516 cases. 3,440 patients have recovered, and the state has reported 79 deaths. A total of 271 new cases were reported in the state on June 12.

â€” Kerala has a total of 2,323 cases, with 1,000 recoveries and 20 deaths. The state reported 78 new cases on June 12.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 5,636 cases, with 3,091 recoveries and 80 deaths. 207 new cases were reported on June 12.

â€” Telangana has a total of 4,484 cases, with 2,278 recoveries and 174 deaths. The state saw an increase of 164 cases on June 12.

â€” Maharashtra has a total of 1,01,141 cases, with 47,796 discharges and 3,717 deaths. The state saw 3,493 new cases on June 12.

As testing increases and due to the influx of people from across India and countries, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as states ramp up testing.