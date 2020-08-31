11,000 rescued in rain-hit Madhya Pradesh, evacuated to relief camps

Several people have died in rain-related incidents in the state.

Persistent rains in Madhya Pradesh over the last two days saw the death of at least 14 people due to floods and house collapses. Casualties have been reported from Katni, Chhatarpur, Raisen and Sehore in the last 36 hours. Several people have also died in rain caused incidents in Bhopal, Jabalpur, Chhindwara and Sehore. The Indian Army, Air Force, NDRF and SDRF have rescued around 11,000 people, who have been taken to temporary shelters and relief camps. As many as 257 people were rescued by helicopter.

The state has also fully engaged the national and state disaster response forces and the Indian Air Force to save people affected by the rains.

A newly built bridge in Seoni collapsed on Sunday, the cost of which is estimated to be around Rs 4 crore. Several roads and highways have also been cut by the raging floods that have affected hundreds of villages.

On August 30, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the issues caused by the floods. “I explained the entire situation to PM Modi today morning. We are being given his support. I am happy that we continued the rescue operations overnight,” the Chief Minister said.

For the second consecutive day, Shivraj Chouhan conducted an aerial survey of flooded areas in Harda, Hoshangabad, Sehore, Raisen and Vidisha districts on Sunday. The state has been asked to continue to stay on alert on August 31 as well by the IMD (India Meteorological Department).

According to a PTI report, IMD Bhopal centre meteorologist Hari Shankar Pandey said that a low-pressure area causing heavy rainfall lies over eastern Rajasthan that adjoins western Madhya Pradesh.

Heavy rains for the last three-four days have led to the flooding of major rivers in Central MP and Mahakoshal region that has affected thousands of people. Major rivers in the state including Narmada, Chambal, Sone, Shipra,Sindh, Betwa, Ken, Tapti and Mahi have also been flowing above the danger mark.