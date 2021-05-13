110-year-old recovers from COVID-19 at Gandhi hospital in Hyderabad

Ramananda Teertha was admitted to the government-run Gandhi Hospital in the city on April 24 with mild COVID-19 symptoms and low saturation levels.

news Coronavirus

A 110-year-old man has recovered from moderate COVID-19 symptoms at Gandhi hospital making him one of the oldest patients in the country to recover from the disease, doctors said on Wednesday.

Ramananda Teertha was admitted to the government-run Gandhi Hospital in the city on April 24 with mild COVID-19 symptoms and low saturation levels.

Gandhi Hospital superintendent Raja Rao said that Teertha has now recovered from COVID-19 and his saturation levels have also improved to 97.

According to the doctors, Teertha has now tested negative for COVID-19 but he will remain under observation at the general ward of the hospital for a few more days.

They said the centenarian had a miraculous recovery because he did not have any comorbidities.

Teertha has no family and lives alone at an ashram at Keesara near Hyderabad.

He met with an accident a few years ago and was admitted to the Gandhi Hospital where a doctor came forward to help him.

Anupama, a gynecologist, had arranged for food and shelter for the elderly person.

In Latur of Maharashtra a 105 year old man and his 95 year old wife recovered from COVID-19. The couple Dhenu Umaji Chavan and his wife Motabai Dhenu Chavan were admitted to Vilasrao Deshmukh Institute of Medical Sciences in Latur for 10 days treatment. The couple were admitted on March 25 and were on Oxygen support. They were discharged from the hospital on April 4.

Telangana on Wednesday reported 4,723 new positive cases and 31 deaths during the 24-hour period. The figures for Tuesday stood at 4,801 and 32, respectively. The fresh cases pushed the state's cumulative tally to 5,11,711 while the death toll climbed to 2,834.

The case fatality rate stands at 0.55 per cent against the national average of 1.1 %.