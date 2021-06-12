11 years of 'Vedam': Manoj Bajpayee remembers fond memories with Allu Arjun

The ‘Family Man’ star played the role of Rahimuddin Qureshi in the hit 2010 Telugu movie ‘Vedam’ .

Flix Tollywood

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, known for playing the lead in the hit web series The Family Man, recently reminisced about his time in the south Indian film industry. On June 4, 2020, the widely successful Telugu movie Vedam completed 10 years. Directed by Krish, the movie starred Anushka Shetty, Manoj Manchu, Allu Arjun, Manoj Bajpayee and Deeksha Seth in important roles. On the occasion of the film’s 10th anniversary last year, Allu Arjun penned a sweet note thanking everyone who was part of the project on June 4.

“A Decade of Vedam . I would Like to Thank each and everyone who is a part of this beautiful journey. I heart fully thank @dirkrish for his vision n passion . And I would like to thank @HeroManoj1 #Anushka @BajpayeeManoj Ji & many other actors & technicians for their support,” Allu Arjun tweeted last year. Manoj Bajpayee replied to Allu Arjun’s post on June 11 this year, stating that he will look back to the days of shoot with fondness. “Will always remember the days of the shoot with lots of fondness @alluarjun,” the Gangs of Wasseypur actor wrote after the movie completed 11 years.

Vedam tracks the journey of five individuals who are caught in the midst of a terrorist attack in a hospital. Manoj Bajpayee was roped in to play the role of Rahimuddin Qureshi, while Allu Arjun was seen as a cable man, Cable Raju. Manoj Manchu essayed the role of a rockstar, while Anushka Shetty played the role of a sex worker. Following positive critical reception, the Tollywood movie was remade in Tamil as Vaanam. The Kollywood movie featured Silambarasan TR, Santhanam, Bharath, Prakash Raj, Anushka Shetty in pivotal roles.

The Vedam team got together on a video call last year, during the pandemic, to celebrate 10 years of the film’s release.

Will always remember the days of the shoot with lots of fondness @alluarjun https://t.co/mmqhPdoIr8 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) June 11, 2021

Manoj Bajpayee has been making headlines following the release of the second season of Amazon Prime Video’s The Family Man, which also stars Samantha Akkineni. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is gearing up for the release of upcoming Tollywood movie Pushpa, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna.