11 songs that won Nandi Awards for Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry

Seetharama Sastry, who passed away on November 30 at the age of 66 due to lung-related ailments, penned over 3,000 songs in a career spanning more than 35 years.

Flix Tollywood

The Telugu film industry lost a literary gem when noted lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry passed away on Tuesday, November 30. The 66-year-old had been admitted in a private hospital in Hyderabad for lung-related ailments. In a career spanning more than 35 years, Seetharama Sastry penned over 3,000 songs and won accolades for his literary prowess. Among his songs are recent hits like â€˜Dostiâ€™ from RRR and â€˜Samajavaragamanaâ€™ from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo to old classics like â€˜Vidhatha Talapunaâ€™ from Sirivennela and â€˜Andela Ravaliâ€™ from Swarnakamalam among others.

Seetharama Sastryâ€™s lyrics were popular because they touched the audienceâ€™s hearts and minds alike. He remained unparalleled in penning songs in almost all genres from emotional to intellectual and love songs. His lyrics were enjoyed by laymen and literary people alike. A majority of his lyrics were written for music director KV Mahadevan and Ilayaraja, among many others, while most of the songs were sung by SP Balasubrahmanyam.

In his long career, Seetharama Sastry won several accolades, including 11 Nandi Awards and four Filmfare awards for Best Lyricist. Here is the list of 11 songs that won him the Nandi Awards:

Vidhatha Talapuna: This song from the 1986 musical Sirivennela gave the lyricist his forever screen name, â€˜Sirivennelaâ€™ Seetharama Sastry. The movie, directed by K Vishwanath, also changed Seetharama Sastryâ€™s future as a lyricist. The movie stars Suhasini and Sarvadaman Banerjee in the lead roles.

Watch the song here :

Telavarademo Swamy: This song from another musical, Sruthilayalu, which released in 1987, become another feather in Sastryâ€™s cap. This movie was also directed by K Vishwanath and featured Rajasekhar and Sumalatha in the lead.

Watch the song here :

Andela Ravali: This song is from a dance-oriented classic movie titled Swarnakamalam, which released in 1988. The songs in the film, again directed by K Vishwanath, won several hearts and have a separate fan base. The movie stars Venkatesh and Bhanupriya in the lead roles.

Watch the song here :

Surajyamavaleni Swarajyam Endukani: This song from the 1993 movie Gaayam marked the beginning of his awards for contemporary movies. The thought-provoking lyrics leave many teary-eyed. Directed by Sri Kommineni, the movie has Jagapathi Babu and Revathi in the lead roles.

Watch the song here :

Chilaka a Thodu Leka: This song is from Subhalagnam that was released in 1994. The movie was directed by SV Krishna Reddy. With this song, Seetharama Sastryâ€™s easily understandable lyrics reached the common man too. The movie stars Aamani, Jagapathi Babu and Roja in the lead roles.

Watch the song here :

Manasu Kastha Kalatha Padithe: This song is from Sreekaram that released in 1996. The movie has Jagapathi Babu and Heera Rajagopal in the lead roles, and was directed by Uma Maheswara Rao.

Watch the song here :

Ardha Shathabdapu: This song from the 1997 movie Sindhooram is written in the context of Independence. The movie stars Ravi Teja and Sanghavi in the lead roles and was directed by Sri Kommineni.

Watch the song here :

Devudu Karunisthadani: This song is from Prema Katha that released in the year 1999. With this award-winning song, Sastry touched the hearts of many young people. The movie stars Sumanth and Antara Mali in the lead roles.

Watch the song here :

Jagamantha Kutumbam Naadi: This song is from the 2005 film Chakram starring Prabhas, Asin and Charmee in the lead roles. Though the movie got a lukewarm response at the box-office, this song and the lyrics are very popular in Telugu households.

Watch the song here :

Enthavaraku Vintha Parugu: This song is from the 2008 film Gamyam directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. Soon after this inspiring song was released, it became widely popular among the youth. The movie features Allari Naresh, Sharwanand and Kamilinee Mukherjee in the lead roles.

Watch the song here :

Mari Anthaga: This song is from Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu that was released in 2013. Directed by Srikanth Addala, the movie stars Venkatesh, Mahesh babu, Samantha and Anjali in the lead roles.

Watch the song here :

Read: Meet the three trusted weather bloggers for Telugu states