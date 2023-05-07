11 people feared dead in boat mishap at Malappuram in Kerala

A Sunday-night pleasure trip onboard a tourist boat at Tanur in Malappuram turned tragic after it capsized during the cruise. At least 11 people, including four children, have been killed in the mishap, reports said. The mishap occurred at Thooval Theeram, a local tourism spot at Ottumpuram in Tanur, around 7pm and rescue efforts are currently on.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had directed the Malappuram District Collector to undertake an emergency rescue mission by coordinating different agencies. Fire and Rescue units from Thanoor and Tirur and officials from the departments of police, revenue and health along with local residents are at the spot.

As per reports, the boat was carrying more than 30 people and authorities are worried that the toll could go up. A Manoramaonline report quoting an eye witness said the double-decker boat and those in the lower deck were feared stuck. Those rescued have been admitted to various hospitals in Tirurangady, Parappanagady, Kottakkal and Tanur.

Kerala's tourism minister PA Mohammed Riyas had opened a floating bridge at Thooval Theeram Ottumpuram beach in the last week of April.