11 female sanitation workers win Rs 10 crore monsoon lottery in Kerala

The 11 women, who are Haritha Karma Sena workers under the Parappanangadi Corporation, had pooled money among themselves and bought the ticket for Rs 250.

news News

A few days ago, Radha, a sanitation worker in Parappanangadi of Kerala’s Malappuram district asked a few of her colleagues if they could buy a lottery ticket — a monsoon bumper that would bring a cash prize of Rs 10 crore. But the women working with Radha, the Haritha Karma Sena workers under the Corporation, did not have Rs 250, the price of one ticket, to spare. They decided to share the amount among the 11 of them, so nine of them could chip in Rs 25, and two of them Rs 12.50 each, but a few of them did not have even that. Finally, pooling in what they had, and borrowing some, they paid Rs 250 to a lottery agent and bought the ticket. The women were surprised when they got a call on July 27, Thursday, with the news that they won the first prize.

This is the fourth bumper lottery ticket purchased by the group of women. Last year, they won Rs 1000 in the Onam bumper lottery.

Kuttymalu and Baby, the two women who pitched in with Rs 12.5, tell TNM that Baby is yet to give her share of the money. “Both of us are relatives, so Kuttymalu gave Rs 25. I have money with me only when I get my wages, so I will pay her soon. We always share things between us. Even if it is a cake, we buy one and share, as we have only a little money,” both of them say.

The women are supposed to get around Rs 63.6 lakh each, after paying the taxes. But they say that they will still work to make Parappanangadi clean. “We are the cleanest municipality in Malappuram, and we will continue to do the work to retain the status. Now, we want others here to win a lottery of their own,” they say. Speaking about winning the lottery, they say that each person has their own struggle. One person lost her daughter recently, while another’s house is being renovated, and two others are recovering from illnesses.

Parappanangadi Municipality chairman A Usman says that these women are the most deserving persons to win the lottery. “Eleven civic workers of Haritha Karma Sena, who stand at the forefront in keeping Parappanangadi clean, have won the Rs 10 crore lottery now. They are one of the most hardworking and dedicated teams working here, and we are happy that they won the lottery. Despite winning the lottery, they said that they would not stop working here, which is a mark of their dedication,” he said.

Read: Kerala man wins Rs 25 cr Onam lottery, how much does he actually take home?