11 family members of Kerala woman who died due to COVID-19 test positive for virus

The 61-year old woman from Kannur died on Monday night.

news Coronavirus

Eleven members of the family of a woman who died due to COVID-19 at Kozhikode Medical College have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The joint family includes her husband, two sons, a daughter, two daughters-in law and five grandchildren.

While four grandchildren tested positive on Tuesday, the rest had been tested positive earlier.

The grandchildren tested positive on Tuesday are nine-year, 13-year and 15-year old girls, reports The Times of India.

The 61-year old woman from Dharmadom in Kannur passed away on Monday night. However, it is unclear how she contracted the virus.

The report quotes president of the Dharmadom panchayat Baby Sarojam saying that her husband and sons are engaged in wholesale fish sale in Thalassery market and may have travelled to distant places to procure fish and this could be a possible source of infection.

There was a meeting of the revenue and police officials on Monday to trace the possible sources of infection.

The reports also quote Deputy Superintendent of Police Thalassery KV Venugopal who said that the woman had limited number of contacts as she was confined to her home.

She was admitted to a local hospital in Thalassery on April 20 for urinary tract infection and metabolic encephalopathy and was discharged on April 27.

She was admitted again on May 10 with the same symptoms and also with signs of aspiration but discharged on May 17. She was later admitted to a private hospital in Kozhikode. At the hospital she tested positive for the coronavirus.

Her condition worsened on Monday, she went into a cardiac arrest and died. Kannur District Medical Officer K Narayana Naik had told TNM that the private hospital authorities told them that the woman was tested for the virus infection as her condition was serious.

Also Read: Kerala officials scramble to trace source of infection of two COVID-19 patients