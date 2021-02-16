105 residents of Bengaluru apartment complex get COVID-19, more tests on

According to a health officer, one of the residents has been hospitalised as a precaution, while the others have not exhibited any symptoms.

The number of COVID-19 cases at an apartment complex in Bengaluru’s Bommanahalli increased to 105 on Monday after more residents tested by the city’s civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) turned out to be positive. According to officials, all those who have tested positive had attended a party hosted in the apartment complex.

BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad confirmed that the number of cases has gone up and said that it will be discussed in a meeting of citizen groups and resident welfare associations “The number of cases has risen to 105. We are taking all the measures to control further spread of the coronavirus. We have also called a meeting of citizens’ groups of the city to discuss how the spread can be controlled among the people,” said BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad.

Bommanahalli Health Officer Dr Savitha said that they will be testing 200 more residents on Tuesday. “None of the 105 residents have exhibited any symptoms of COVID-19. To understand the virulency of the coronavirus, we have sent samples to NIMHANS (National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences), and the results will take a week to arrive. As many as 96 people are above the age of 50, and 68 of these people have comorbidities. We are monitoring the situation,” she told TNM.

She further said that so far only one person has been admitted as a precautionary measure after their oxygen level dropped, but others have not shown any severe symptoms so far.

The health officer further added that the civic body was first notified about the cases by residents on February 12. Following this, they deployed a medical team to conduct check-ups at regular intervals.

BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad added that members who have tested positive are self-quarantining and that they are using the reverse isolation technique to limit the exposure of those who tested negative for the virus. In addition to this, the Bengaluru civic body has been carrying out health check-ups and maintaining the sanitation of the apartment complex.